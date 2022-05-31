Vietnam floats prospect of resuming nuclear power development
Vietnam's industry minister has told the national assembly developing nuclear power is an "inevitable trend" around the world, signalling that authorities may be considering resuming a plan to construct nuclear power plants after the programme was suspended six years ago.
The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, shelved a plan to build its first two nuclear power plants in 2016 following the Fukushima disaster in Japan and due to budget constraints.
"Developing nuclear power is an ongoing inevitable trend in the world," Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told the National Assembly on Monday, according to a statement posted on the government's website.
The proposed nuclear plants, with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, were due to be built by Russia's Rosatom and Japan Atomic Power Co. in the central province of Ninh Thuan under the earlier plan.
Dien has pledged Vietnam will boost development of renewable energy following a commitment made in November last year to become carbon neutral by 2050, but stressed this week that it still needed a "stable energy source."
"We can't develop more coal-fired power plants, while the country's hydropower potential has been fully tapped," Dien said.
Vietnam wants to nearly double its total installed power generation capacity to 146,000 megawatts by 2030, according to the latest draft of its master power development plan, which is being further tweaked to take into account its carbon neutrality commitment.
Dien said plans to develop the country's first nuclear power plants were "suspended, not completely cancelled," according to the government statement.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics