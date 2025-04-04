Volodymyr Zelensky reacts to Russian strike: 'Moscow does not want a ceasefire'

Reacting to a Russian strike in his home city of Kryvyi Rig that killed several people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the attack showed Moscow didn't want a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv..(AP)

"There is only one reason why this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it," Zelensky posted on Telegram.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 14 people on Friday, including six children.

According to the head of the city's military administration, the missile hit a residential area near a children's playground and wounded over 50 people.

Zelensky informed on Telegram that it was a ballistic missile attack. "It was preliminarily a ballistic missile attack. As of now, 14 people have been killed, including six children," he said, adding the rescue operation was underway.

Regional governor Sergiy Lysak told AFP that the number of casualties was "constantly increasing".

'World's pressure on Russia could end the war'

Zelensky said the world's pressure on Russia could end the war, which has been going on since 2022.

“And only the world's pressure on Russia, all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defence, our forces- only this will determine when the war will end.”

This comes amid a peace initiative started by US President Donald Trump's administration that has been pushing for a speedy end to the war. Trump has been speaking with both sides.

Moscow has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said he met France and Britain's military chiefs in Kyiv on Friday to discuss a plan for the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement and that an understanding could be reached within a month.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters