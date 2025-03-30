Ukraine's Zelensky slams Russia for inadequate response on US truce plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia's response to US ceasefire efforts had been inadequate "for too long", and that Moscow needed to be pressured into a peace deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Russia for taking too long and responding inadequately to the truce plans outlined by the US(AP)

Both Moscow and Kyiv agreed to the concept of a Black Sea truce following talks with US officials earlier this week, but Russia said it would not enter into force until the West lifted certain sanctions.

Also Read: Ukraine will NOT consider US' $66 billion as loan: Zelensky's shocking statement

"For too long now, America's proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table without an adequate response from Russia," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia," he added, thanking those countries "who understand this" and have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Also Read: Russia proposes Ukraine be kept under UN-sponsored external governance

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war since taking office, but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite talks with both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, and on Friday suggested Zelensky be removed from office as part of the peace process, further toughening Moscow's negotiating position and angering Kyiv.