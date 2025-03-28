Russia proposes Ukraine be kept under UN-sponsored external governance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to put Ukraine under external governance monitored by the United Nations as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement. Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 28, 2025. (AFP)

Putin said that any agreement that is signed with the current Ukrainian government could be challenged by its successors and added that new elections could be held under external governance, reported AP.

He made the remarks while speaking to the crew of a Russian nuclear submarine.

“Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that it would allow the country to “hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty.”

In his address, the Russian president reiterated his claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, shot back at Putin for the remarks.

Tykhyi, in a post on X, suggested a “Counter-offer: temporary UN governance in Russia.”

“It seems that locals would benefit greatly from any governance other than Putin, who spends billions of dollars on his criminal war against Ukraine,” Tykhyi wrote.

Putin's remarks came hours after the conclusion of a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron that considered plans to deploy troops to Ukraine to cement an eventual peace deal.

Macron said “several” other nations want to be part of the force alongside France and Britain.