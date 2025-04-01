Zelensky claims Ukraine ready for ‘unconditional ceasefire’, calls for US sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced that Ukraine had demonstrated its willingness to enter an “unconditional ceasefire”, however, called into question Russia's intention to keep up their part of the deal, reported Reuters. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the country is ready for a ceasefire and has demonstrated their willingness to do so.(AFP)

Zelensky said that Ukraine had collected and presented details of all violations of the energy ceasefire by Russia, on a daily basis, and called for the US to implement sanctions on the country to pressure them to adhere to the rules.

He stated, that the United States, which is mediating a truce between the warring countries, is slowly starting to realise that Russia is not following the rules of the energy ceasefire between the two nations.

On Monday, Zelensky had also claimed that Russia had carried out 183,000 war crimes in certain occupied regions of Ukraine, since they began their invasion in 2022.

Earlier this month, Russian President Putin had rejected a US proposal of an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine and had called for new leadership in Ukraine, instead of Zelensky.

Energy ceasefire violations

Ahead of coming to an agreement on an unconditional ceasefire, both Ukraine and Russia have levelled accusations against each other regarding the violation o energy ceasefire between both countries.

Ukraine and Russia had earlier agreed to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement was not signed.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday stated that a list of Ukraine's violations had been passed on to US national security advisor Mike Waltz and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Zelensky also alleged that Russia had violated the energy ceasefire through strikes on the country's power plants, which had left them without any supply for hours. He also stated that the US had been made aware of this, on a daily basis, and called for a “strong demonstration” of pressure on Russia.