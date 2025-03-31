Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 years after Bucha massacre, Zelensky asks Europe to unite behind Ukraine

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 11:17 PM IST

Zelensky said at a ceremony that Bucha could happen in any European country if they don't unite.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited Bucha and urged European allies to unite to prevent fresh massacres.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and his wife Olena Zelenska carry candles to honour the memory of the victims of the Russian occupation at a memorial in the town of Bucha.(AP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and his wife Olena Zelenska carry candles to honour the memory of the victims of the Russian occupation at a memorial in the town of Bucha.(AP)

Russia's army is accused of murdering hundreds of civilians three years ago in Bucha. After Russia retreated from the Kyiv suburb after a month-long occupation, journalists saw bodies of civilians on the road with bullet injuries.

It was the first in a string of macabre discoveries in towns abandoned by Russian forces. Russia denied the reports, accusing Ukraine of staging incidents.

Zelensky said at a ceremony that Bucha could happen in any European country if they don't unite.

"Please remember that Bucha is not 'somewhere in Ukraine'; it is something that can happen in any European country if our unity does not work now to genuinely hold Russia accountable for this war," Zelensky said at a ceremony.

Also read: Ukraine's Zelensky slams Russia for inadequate response on US truce plans

He and his wife Olena placed candles at memorial sites at a ceremony attended by parliamentary speakers from European countries, including the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.

Officials held a minute's silence in memory of civilians killed by Russia's forces.

Ukrainian authorities have opened more than 180,000 war crimes investigations, Zelensky said.

Also read: Zelensky, Trump and Putin may all have done a U-turn on elections in Ukraine

Zelensky is under pressure due to Russian advances and Trump's insistence on reaching a peace deal with Moscow.

Amid Donald Trump administration's efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky said his country wanted to end the war with "guaranteed security, which is very important, with lasting peace and with dignity".

Cautioning against lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion, he said the nation shouldn't benefit from the invasion."Pressure on Russia and sanctions against it are necessary to ensure that the war and abuse do not expand further," he said.

With inputs from AFP

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / 3 years after Bucha massacre, Zelensky asks Europe to unite behind Ukraine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On