3 years after Bucha massacre, Zelensky asks Europe to unite behind Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited Bucha and urged European allies to unite to prevent fresh massacres.

Russia's army is accused of murdering hundreds of civilians three years ago in Bucha. After Russia retreated from the Kyiv suburb after a month-long occupation, journalists saw bodies of civilians on the road with bullet injuries.

It was the first in a string of macabre discoveries in towns abandoned by Russian forces. Russia denied the reports, accusing Ukraine of staging incidents.

Zelensky said at a ceremony that Bucha could happen in any European country if they don't unite.

"Please remember that Bucha is not 'somewhere in Ukraine'; it is something that can happen in any European country if our unity does not work now to genuinely hold Russia accountable for this war," Zelensky said at a ceremony.

He and his wife Olena placed candles at memorial sites at a ceremony attended by parliamentary speakers from European countries, including the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.

Officials held a minute's silence in memory of civilians killed by Russia's forces.

Ukrainian authorities have opened more than 180,000 war crimes investigations, Zelensky said.

Zelensky is under pressure due to Russian advances and Trump's insistence on reaching a peace deal with Moscow.

Amid Donald Trump administration's efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky said his country wanted to end the war with "guaranteed security, which is very important, with lasting peace and with dignity".

Cautioning against lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion, he said the nation shouldn't benefit from the invasion."Pressure on Russia and sanctions against it are necessary to ensure that the war and abuse do not expand further," he said.

