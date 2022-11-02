Home / World News / Watch: A London street, giant runaway balls and utter chaos

Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:38 PM IST

Silver and white baubles larger than the cars themselves can be seen rolling down the streets.

London: The balls could be seen rolling down the streets.
ByMallika Soni

Outsized baubles from a display caused chaos on London's Tottenham court road as it rolled into traffic. In a video shared by The Telegraph, the balls are can be seen rolling down the street because of high winds. Passing cars attempt to avoid them in the footage captured during the early hours of Tuesday.

But silver and white baubles larger than the cars themselves can be seen rolling down the streets disrupting traffic and causing chaos.

The video comes after Britain's weather office issued warnings of strong winds and heavy rainfall that is expected to batter parts of the UK as Storm Claudio sets in.

The weather office had earlier issued yellow warnings for wind and rain warning of a very windy weather expected to hit the coastal areas before spreading to parts of northern England.

The warning covers the eastern part of Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and Scotland, North East and North West England, and Yorkshire and Humber.

Heavy rain is likely through the week in parts of the UK.

