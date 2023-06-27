WATCH | Massive fire engulfs residential high-rise in UAE's Ajman

A massive blaze engulfed a residential high-rise in the city of Ajman in the UAE on Monday night. The fire broke out in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the inferno, reported Khaleej Times. Civil defence and police teams were able to control and extinguish the blaze, according to the report, and no injuries have been reported so far. Fire engulfs residential high-rise building in Ajman, UAE.

The residents evacuated from the affected building were transported to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah on buses provided by the emirate's Transport Authority.

The videos shared on social media show the firefighters struggling to bring the fire under control as it spreads to several floors of the high-rise complex.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said a mobile police station helped secure the site and provided measures for residents so that they can report the items lost in the blaze.

