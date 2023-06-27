Home / World News / WATCH | Massive fire engulfs residential high-rise in UAE's Ajman

HT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023

The fire broke out in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex and engulfed multiple floors within minutes.

A massive blaze engulfed a residential high-rise in the city of Ajman in the UAE on Monday night. The fire broke out in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the inferno, reported Khaleej Times. Civil defence and police teams were able to control and extinguish the blaze, according to the report, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The residents evacuated from the affected building were transported to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah on buses provided by the emirate's Transport Authority.

The videos shared on social media show the firefighters struggling to bring the fire under control as it spreads to several floors of the high-rise complex.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said a mobile police station helped secure the site and provided measures for residents so that they can report the items lost in the blaze.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

