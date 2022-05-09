Watch: Red paint thrown at Russian envoy to Poland by anti-war protesters
- The Polish government faced criticism for not providing the ambassador with enough security with some Russian commentators saying it could prompt Moscow to recall him.
Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev's face was splattered with red paint thrown at him on Monday by protesters opposing the Ukraine war, on his way to paying respects at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the attack, saying that “we won’t be scared” while the “people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror”.
Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to lay flowers on Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Allies. As he arrived at the cemetery in the Polish capital, Andreev was met by scores of anti-war activists protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The protesters first snatched away a wreath of flowers that he had intended to lay at the cemetery and trampled it. Then, all of a sudden, red paint was thrown from behind at him before a protester standing beside him threw another big blob of it in his face.
Watch:
The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascists” and “murderers" at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with red, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war. Other people in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.
Zakharova said that “admirers of the neo-Nazis have once again shown their face.” She said that along with the removal of monuments to Soviet army World War II heroes, the attack reflected the “course for the reincarnation of fascism.”
The Polish government faced criticism for not providing the ambassador with enough security. Some Russian commentators suggested that the attack on the ambassador could prompt Moscow to recall him and ask the Polish ambassador to leave.
Poland’s current interior minister, however, noted that Poland’s government had advised the Russian ambassador against laying flowers at the cemetery, and noted that police allowed him to safely leave the scene.
“The gathering of opponents of Russian aggression against Ukraine, where the crime of genocide takes place every day, was legal,” Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski added. “The emotions of Ukrainian women taking part in the demonstration, whose husbands are fighting bravely in defense of their homeland, are understandable.”
(With inputs from AP)
-
Missiles strike Ukraine's Odessa as European Council chief makes surprise visit
European Council president Charles Michel was on Monday forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck Odessa in south-west Ukraine during his surprise visit to the city, an official of the European Union, of which the Council is a collegiate body, said.
-
Sri Lankan lawmakers' houses, vehicles set on fire as protests intensify: Report
Houses of several politicians of Sri Lanka's ruling party were set on fire by anti-government protestors, claiming they were behind the mob attack on Galle Force demonstrators, local media reported on Monday. According to Sri Lankan agency NewsWire, protestors set ablaze the residence of ruling MP Sanath Nishantha. Another video showed houses and vehicles of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna politicians set on fire by angry protestors.
-
Malala responds to Taliban's burqa imposition in Afghanistan
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday took a swipe at the Taliban regime over the recent regressive laws imposed against women, saying they "want to erase girls and women from all public life" in Afghanistan. On Saturday, the Taliban rule made it mandatory for Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa in public places which, if violated, will result in three-day imprisonment of a male member of the family.
-
Sri Lanka ruling party MP found dead after clashes over economic crisis: Report
A legislator, Amarakeerthi Athukorala, from Sri Lanka's ruling party was found dead on Monday after a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital Colombo, news agency AFP quoted the police, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere. "The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," an official said, declining to be named. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa younger brother.
-
Hope India provides fair business climate for Chinese firms, says Beijing
China on Monday said it hopes India will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies after smartphone maker Xiaomi alleged threats of “physical violence” against executives during investigations into illegal remittances made by the company. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was responding to a question on allegations levelled by top Xiaomi executives that they faced threats of physical violence and coercion during questioning by India's Enforcement Directorate. The ED has called the allegations “untrue and baseless”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics