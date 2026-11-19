US President Donald Trump on Thursday backed former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid the ‘spy row’, saying that there is a need to “protect our geniuses”.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping pose for a picture before a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, (via REUTERS)

Speaking on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in China’s Shenzhen, Trump said he may have mentioned Huang in passing during his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“We have to take care of our geniuses, by the way. There aren't many of them,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump referred to Elon Musk and SpaceX, saying he helped him a lot during his first term.

“When we have brilliant people like Jensen, we can't say, ‘oh, he did this. He did that.’ We have to take care. You know, I helped Elon a lot in my first term. He was in big trouble. And now we have a guy who is sending up rockets and landing them,” Trump added.

The Republican claimed that “there would be no Elon” if he hadn't helped him.

Musk backs Huang

Musk also defended former Nvidia chief executive at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, comparing his departure from the chipmaker to the removal of basketball legend Michael Jordan from a winning team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk described Huang's ouster as a major loss for Nvidia, arguing that the company's decision to remove its former chief was comparable to “kicking Michael Jordan off of your team” while the team was on a winning streak. Nvidia moves ahead with leadership transition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk described Huang's ouster as a major loss for Nvidia, arguing that the company's decision to remove its former chief was comparable to “kicking Michael Jordan off of your team” while the team was on a winning streak. Nvidia moves ahead with leadership transition {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nvidia is moving ahead with its leadership transition following Huang's departure. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is overseeing the company while the board considers its next steps.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, turning it into a leading supplier of chips used to power artificial intelligence systems.

The controversy surrounding his departure has drawn attention to Nvidia's leadership and its relationship with China. Huang's reported association with a woman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence has also raised questions about potential national security concerns. The allegations have not been independently established.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the leadership upheaval, Nvidia remains a major force in the global AI industry, with its graphics processing units powering data centres and AI development worldwide.