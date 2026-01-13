‘We’re screwed’: Trump warns Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could trigger trillion-dollar crisis

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the United States would be “screwed” if the Supreme Court rules that he lacks the authority to impose sweeping tariffs, saying such a decision would trigger an economic and administrative crisis for the country. US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026. (AFP)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that the government would struggle to refund the massive amounts already collected through tariffs, calling the process nearly impossible to execute.

“It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay,” Trump wrote.

He said tariff refunds alone could run into hundreds of billions of dollars, and potentially trillions once broader economic effects are taken into account.

“The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars,” Trump said.

He added that the figure would rise sharply once investment-related costs are included.

“That doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs.”

“When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars!” he wrote.

Trump dismissed suggestions that such refunds could be managed easily.

“Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question,” he said.

He stated that even calculating the amount would take years.

“It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay.”

Framing the tariff policy as a matter of national strength, Trump concluded with a warning about the global consequences of a negative ruling.

“Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly,” he wrote.

“In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!”