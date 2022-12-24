‘What did I miss?’: Ex-US President Barack Obama shares lists of his favourite books, films, music of 2022

The year 2022 is only few days shy of departing from us, and people are looking back to remember several elements that caught their eye. Former US President Barack Obama did not stay behind and continued his year-end tradition of sharing a list of his favourite movies, books and music.

Taking to Twitter, Obama first shared a list of his favourite books. “I always look forward to sharing my list of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” the first of his three tweets read.

“First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023,” the tweet added.

I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.



First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NuGA7dDz9G — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Here are Obama's favourite books of 2022:

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (On choosing his wife's book, the former US President said that he is “biased on this one”.) Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel Trust by Hernan Diaz The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff The Furrows: A Novel by Namwali Serpell South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson Ducks: Two years in the oil sands by Kate Beaton An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong Liberation Day by George Saunders The Candy House by Jennifer Egan Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Obama then shared a list of “some great movies” that made to his favourites' list on Twitter, and asked his followers if he missed anything.

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Here's the list of his favourite movies of 2022:

The Fabelmans Decision to Leave The Woman King Aftersun Emily the Criminal Petite Maman Descendant (For this too, Obama said that he is biased as the movie was produced by Obama-founded Higher Ground Productions) Happening Till Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick The Good Boss Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy A Hero Hit the Road Tar After Yang

In the final tweet, the former US President shared the songs that made made to his favourite list. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” the post on the micro-blogging site read.

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Here is the Obama's favourite music list of 2022:

The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny Pof by Ari Lennox Something in the Orange by Zack Bryan Last Last by Burna Boy American Boy by Ethel Cain Communion in My Cup by Tank and the Bangas ft The Ton3s Pull Up by Koffee Saoko by Rosalia Rush by Arya Starr Break My Soul by Beyonce Life is Good by SiR ft Scribz Riley That's Where I Am by Maggie Rogers Dodinin by Leyla McCalla Sunshine by Steve Lacy ft Foushee Calm Down by Rema Problems With It by Plains Feelings for You by Xavier Omar Belize by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft MF DOOM Tamagotchi by Omar Apollo Home Maker by Sudan Archives Where I Go by NxWorries by Anderson Paak & Knwledge ft H.E.R Shirt by SZA About Damn Time by Lizzo 'Round Midnight by Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON