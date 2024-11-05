What happened after Donald Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election?

As the US presidential election voting begins on November 5, featuring Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, it recalls the unrest that took place over three and a half years ago when election results sparked violence. On January 6, 2021, a mob stormed the US Capitol, disrupting Congress as it prepared to confirm Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump. (AP File Photo)(AP)

A mob stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 to disrupt Congress, which was about to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election against Trump.

The attack was allegedly aimed to stop Biden from taking office and was seen as an insurrection, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) labeling it ‘domestic terrorism.’

Trump, who allegedly urged his supporters to march to the Capitol that day was impeached by the House for “incitement of insurrection,” but the Senate later acquitted him.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump claimed that Democrats would engage in widespread voter fraud by forging, altering, or discarding absentee ballots as many voters intended to use them to avoid COVID-19 exposure at polling stations.

As vote counting began, Trump made false allegations that Democrats had stolen the election.

In a speech near the White House just before the Capitol attack, Trump reiterated these ‘unfounded claims’ and urged supporters to resist Congress's certification of Biden's victory.

The situation escalated as Trump supporters attacked Capitol police, broke into the building, and vandalized it, resulting in the deaths of three police officers and three rioters.

The certification ceremony was briefly halted as members of Congress sought safety. In the year following the attack, over 725 rioters were arrested and charged with federal offenses.

The House committee that investigated the attack released its final report in December 2022.

The US Capitol located in Washington serves as the home of the United States Congress. It is an iconic symbol of American democracy and the legislative process, housing the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Capitol is not only a working government building but also a historic site that attracts visitors from around the world, reflecting the nation’s political heritage.

The Senate is one of the two chambers of Congress, the other being the House of Representatives. Composed of 100 Senators, two from each state, the Senate plays a crucial role in the legislative process. Senators serve six-year terms and are responsible for approving treaties, confirming presidential appointments, and conducting impeachment trials.

The Senate is often seen as the more deliberative body, where members engage in thorough debates on legislation and national issues.

The US presidential election took place on November 3, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Biden defeating Trump. Biden secured over 81 million votes, winning the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots and the electoral college with 306 votes against Trump’s 232.

Trump refused to accept Biden's victory and filed unsuccessful legal challenges in several states.