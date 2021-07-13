What is Bastille Day and why is it celebrated: All you need to know

The National Day of France, more commonly known as Bastille Day in English, is a national holiday in the country celebrated on July 14 every year with fireworks and parades. It marks the fall of Bastille, a military fortress and prison, on July 14, 1789, when an angry mob stormed into it, signalling the beginning of the French Revolution.

Here is everything you need to know about Bastille Day and why is it celebrated:

1. On Wednesday (July 14, 2021), France will celebrate its national day, also known as Bastille Day. In French it is called la Fête nationale or le 14 juillet.

2. The Bastille was initially built as a fortress guarding the eastern entrance of the city of Paris during the 1300s. It was later used as a French state prison and a place of detention for important persons during the 17th and the 18th centuries, the online English encyclopedia Britannica says.

3. It was stormed by an angry mob of revolutionists on July 14, 1789, who then released the seven prisoners being detained at the site. It is largely considered the signal to the French Revolution.

4. Last year, the celebrations were largely muted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online news website France 24 had reported. The celebrations witnessed only half the participants than usual and the number of spectators was reduced too. The fireworks display also took place without the public.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished French President Emmanuel Macron last year during the occasion. “Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation,” Modi tweeted last year.

6. In 2016, the day marked an occasion of great sorrow for the French following a truck attack in the city of Nice, in which 86 people were killed. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian man, carried out the attack, for which the Islamic State later claimed responsibility, the BBC reported.