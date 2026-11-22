The glitches were resolved quickly but caused heightened alarm since they happened around the time of apparently unrelated outages in other domains . Sustained disruptions at banks, while rare, have lasted more than a day.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase said a software bug was disrupting its banking services . Customers on social media reported difficulties with payments and withdrawals, as well as other routine functions.

Customers on social media reported difficulties with payments and withdrawals, as well as other routine functions.

Americans got a reminder this past week that banks, like electrical grids, can suffer outages.

Americans got a reminder this past week that banks, like electrical grids, can suffer outages.

PREMIUM Customers on social media reported difficulties with payments and withdrawals, as well as other routine functions. more less

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase said a software bug was disrupting its banking services. Customers on social media reported difficulties with payments and withdrawals, as well as other routine functions.

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The glitches were resolved quickly but caused heightened alarm since they happened around the time of apparently unrelated outages in other domains. Sustained disruptions at banks, while rare, have lasted more than a day. Here is what you can do to make the next one less stressful.

Diversify your bank accounts

Financial advisers recommend keeping your checking account and emergency savings at two different banks.

“If one goes down, then I have the other one that I can lean on,” said Marcus Holzberg, a financial adviser in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Holzberg recognizes the advantages of smaller banks and credit unions but recommends keeping at least some money at a major bank, because of the resources they have to quickly remedy technical problems.

And diversify your credit cards, too

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Similarly, advisers say it is wise to have credit cards with different payment networks and issuing banks, such as a Chase Visa and a Citi Mastercard.

For simplicity, “I usually tell my clients to not have five checking accounts or five different credit cards,” said Francisco Ayala, a financial adviser in Phoenix. But “it’s just helpful to have a second option, even if you don’t use it on the regular.”

Build some cushion into when you pay bills

Schedule automatic bill payments to go through before their due date rather than on it, advisers say.

A buffer of five days, give or take, leaves time for you to address any hiccups. This is especially important for large payments, like for a mortgage or college tuition.

Keep cash at home (but not too much)

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Ayala said that previously, he recommended that his clients keep very little paper money at home, but this past week changed his mind. He now thinks it prudent to have enough to cover essentials for a week.

There isn’t a consensus on the best amount to have on hand, and some advisers say that a few days’ worth is plenty. Ayala said holding more than two weeks’ worth of expenses would make him uneasy, since it might get lost or stolen.

He and others recommend keeping cash in smaller denominations, like $20s, because $100 bills sometimes aren’t accepted.

Where to store it? Joshua Escalante Troesh, a financial adviser in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., recommends keeping cash in a fireproof safe, alongside birth certificates and other important documents.

During an outage

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If you’re worried that a payment won’t go through in time because you see an error message, don’t try to submit it again. That might lead to duplicate transactions and the administrative headache of trying to get your money returned.

Also, scammers try to capitalize on anxiety during outages and might contact you posing as your financial institution. If you get a call, text or email that claims to be from your bank, call its official number yourself or go to its website or app.

Once it’s over

After an outage is resolved, log in to your account and scan for any duplicate or missing transactions.

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If you’re hit with a fee because technical difficulties caused a payment not to arrive on time, reach out to whoever you paid.

“Ask for the late fee to be waived, and you’ll usually get it,” Ayala said.

Write to Joe Pinsker at joe.pinsker@wsj.com