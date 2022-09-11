‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror

US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Biden, during his address, vowed to safeguard the democracy of America.

“We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility, to defend, preserve and protect our democracy. The very democracy that guarantees the rights of freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sought to bury in the burning fire and smoke and ash. That takes a commitment on the part of all of us,” he said.

He said, “It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then. It’s something we have to do every single day. So this is a day not only to remember, but also a day for renewal and resolve for each and every American in our devotion to this country, to the principles it embodies, to our democracy."

The US President said that “Pentagon was both the scene of a horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend and protect the American people”.

"What was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit, has never, ever wavered," he said.

The ceremony began with a reading of the names of all of the people who were killed in the attack on September 11, 2001.

