‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror

Updated on Sep 11, 2022 09:11 PM IST

The US President said that “Pentagon was both the scene of a horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend and protect the American people”.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack.(Bloomberg)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Biden, during his address, vowed to safeguard the democracy of America.

“We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility, to defend, preserve and protect our democracy. The very democracy that guarantees the rights of freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sought to bury in the burning fire and smoke and ash. That takes a commitment on the part of all of us,” he said.

He said, “It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then. It’s something we have to do every single day. So this is a day not only to remember, but also a day for renewal and resolve for each and every American in our devotion to this country, to the principles it embodies, to our democracy."

"What was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit, has never, ever wavered," he said.

The ceremony began with a reading of the names of all of the people who were killed in the attack on September 11, 2001.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
9/11 joe biden
  • US President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack.

    Daily brief: In 9/11 address, Joe Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror

    Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. 'What's destroyed…': In 9/11 address, Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

  • US President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony to pay his respects to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.&nbsp;

    Biden honours 9/11 victims in somber ceremony as shadows of Afghan war looms

    President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held under a steady rain. Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.

  • A building damaged by a Russian missile strike is reflected in a window broken with shrapnel, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in central Dnipro, on Sunday.&nbsp;

    Over 5,700 civilians killed as Russia-Ukraine war marks 200 days: Report

    It has been exactly 200 days since the Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. On Sunday, Ukraine's army chief general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said his forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east. On Saturday, their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. However, people in Ukraine have faced a catastrophic human rights crisis in the last 200 days.

  • A villager uses cots to save usable items after salvaging from his flood-hit home, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.

    Hindu community in Balochistan opens temple door for flood victims

    As Pakistan is facing its worst devastation due to the floods, the Hindu community in Balochistan has come up with a gesture of humanity and religious harmony, by opening the doors of a temple to shelter flood-affected people. The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the death toll from floods in the country has reached nearly 1,200.

  • Khalid Shaikh Mohammed was one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 terror attack in the United States.

    21 years on, 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed still awaits trial

    Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the September 11 terror attacks on the United States continues to await trial even after two decades that left 2, 977 people dead. 19 terrorists of Al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial planes and carried out attacks in different locations in the USA. The fourth plane was intended to hit a federal government building in Washington, DC, but crashed in a field.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
