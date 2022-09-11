9/11 attacks: When Jill Biden was ‘scared to death’ after realising her sister…
In her prepared remarks for Sunday, Jill Biden says that after the shock of 9/11 “settled into sorrow” and she had spoken with her husband and children, her thoughts turned to her sister, who continues to work as a flight attendant with United Airlines.
US First Lady Jill Biden recalled being “scared to death” when she realized that her sister, a United Airlines flight attendant, could be onboard one of the hijacked planes that were used to attack America on September 11, 2001, according to Associated Press. After learning that her sister was safe at her Pennsylvania home, she "went straight to Bonny's house.”
“I called Bonny to see where she was because I was scared to death ... I didn’t know where she was, whether she was flying, not flying, where she was,” Jill Biden recalled. “And then I found out she was home.”
Biden's sister, Bonny Jacobs, came home around 2am after a late night flight, hours before the hijacked airplanes were flown into World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, reported AP. Jacobs said she slept a little and then got up to help get her kids off to school, turned off her phone and went back to bed on the fateful morning.
“So when I got up around noon, it was such a gorgeous day,” she said. “I had my coffee. I sat outside. I literally said out loud, ‘I’m doing nothing today, this day is gorgeous.’”
But the reality dawned upon her when she read a message from Jill asking if she'd been watching television. TV news channels were showing the replay of the horrific terror attack that claimed nearly 3,000 lives. It was the biggest terrorist attack the US had ever seen.
“I started to shake,” Jacobs said, adding that she spent the rest of the day watching TV.
“And then the first person that came to the house was Jill,” she said. “I hadn’t called her to come, but she just showed up, and she was there for me, as usual.”
On Sunday, Jill Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by delivering remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. She will be accompanied by Jacobs.
(With inputs from AP)
-
Technical glitch or bad weather? Imran Khan escapes plane crash: Report
A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing on Saturday due to technical glitch mid-air, according to local media. Daily Pakistan citing a local tv channel report said that Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally on Saturday. It is to be noted Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
-
Canada: Conservative Party picks populist Pierre Poilievre as its leader
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal opponent in the 2025 elections will be 43-year-old MP and former minister Pierre Poilievre, after he won the leadership race of the opposition Conservative Party with a landslide on Saturday evening. Poilievre came into the evening as the heavy favourite, over his closest rival, former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest.
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Ukraine's atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
-
9/11 attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in
As America remembers 9/11 with moments of silence, US President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Centre in New York, new agency AP reported.
-
Queen's death could prompt royal reconciliation for Harry and Meghan
Queen Elizabeth II's death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. The couple, who were on a rare visit to Britain when the queen died on Thursday, reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle Saturday. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics