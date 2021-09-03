Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, set to lead new Afghanistan government?

Mullah Abdul Ghani, who is also known as Baradar (brother), is all set to be the leader of the new Afghanistan government. This is a last-minute development confirmed by international news agencies as Hibatullah Akhundzadam, who heads the Taliban since 2016, was supposed to be the supreme leader like it happened in 1996 when chief Mullah Mohammed Omar took charge of the government that the Taliban formed in Afghanistan for the first time.

Why Hibatullah Akhundzadam is not taking charge

Reports said that Hibatullah Akhundzadam who leads his life far away from diplomacy and the public will continue looking after the religious aspects of the group, while Baradar who is the public face of the Taliban will lead the country. Analysts consider Baradar as having a moderate image who appears as a political leader, not a military leader. His statements also seem reasonable, firm but non-confrontational, the Diplomat commented.

Where was Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar all these years?

After 2001, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar left Afghanistan and this August was the first time, he returned to his country. In 2010, he was arrested in Pakistan and was released after US intervention.

Why is he called Baradar?

This was what Mullah Mohammed Omar used to call him out of affection. Baradar is the only surviving Taliban leader who was personally appointed deputy by Mohammed Omar, which makes Baradar legendary. Baradar was also related to Mullah Omar by marriage relations

Internationally known

Baradar led the Taliban's negotiation team in Qatar which culminated in the2020 peace agreement. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met Mike Pompeo, spoke with Donald Trump in the process of the deal. Baradar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Baradar's first speech after Kabul takeover

"It was never expected that we will have victory in Afghanistan. Now comes the test. We must meet the challenge of serving and securing our nation, and giving it a stable life going forward," he said after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Between 1996 and 2001, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar played a crucial role as the deputy minister of defence. Reports say Baradar does not have a good relationship with Pakistan and apparently he still nurses much resentment against Pakistan for his imprisonment.