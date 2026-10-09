The Nobel Peace Prize 2026 has been awarded Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her strong moral compass have defined her long career.

A replica of the Nobel Peace Prize medal is placed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, where the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, in Oslo, Norway, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Little (REUTERS)

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A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the most significant international court cases of our time, according to the Nobel Prize.

Who is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay?

Born and brought up in a family of Tamil descent in Durban, South Africa, Pillay was educated in the law and soon began defending activists who stood up against apartheid. In 1967, she founded her own law firm, in the 1980s she studied at Harvard University and earned her Doctor of Juridical Science degree there in 1988.

Pillay was appointed to the high court of South Africa in 1995. Four years later she became a judge and President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), where she gained distinction for her role in establishing that sexual violence and rape as well as the spreading of propaganda could lead to indictment for crimes against humanity and genocide, according to her bio on the Nobel Prize website.

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{{^usCountry}} Pillay was then named to serve as a judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC). From 2008 to 2014 she served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Navi Pillay also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025, and in 2019 she became an ad hoc judge on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pillay was then named to serve as a judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC). From 2008 to 2014 she served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Navi Pillay also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025, and in 2019 she became an ad hoc judge on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide. {{/usCountry}}

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Throughout her career, Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable while offering hope to victims of violence and conflict. In every position she has held, she has emphasised the responsibility of individuals and states to uphold the rule of law.

Possible contenders this year reportedly included the International Space Station, emergency teams in Sudan, children's advocates in Ukraine and two leading international courts, according to prognosticators. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also attracted attention in prediction markets. US President Donald Trump, who is waging a war against Iran, has long coveted the prize and repeatedly said he deserves it.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo received nominations for 287 candidates for this year's prize, just over a quarter of whom are organisations. Experts say the committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that advance these goals.

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Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American nation. She was recognised as a woman "who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness."

Machado gave Trump her Nobel medal shortly after the United States ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro. However, the gesture was largely symbolic, as the Nobel Committee has said the honour itself cannot be transferred.