Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay gets Nobel Peace Prize for legal measures to help prevent 'war, violence'
As per the Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.
The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Indian-origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
As per the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.
Also Read | Who is Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner with Indian roots
“This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide,” the committee wrote on X.
“In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthening the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time,” the committee on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More