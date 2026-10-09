Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay gets Nobel Peace Prize for legal measures to help prevent 'war, violence'

As per the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

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“This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide,” the committee wrote on X.

“In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthening the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time,” the committee on social media.