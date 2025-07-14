WHO puts Sheikh Hasina's daughter on leave amid corruption, misuse of power charges

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent Sheikh Hasina’s daughter, Saima Wazed, on leave amid the corruption charges raised by interim Bangladesh government. Multiple reports state that action was taken after the Bangladesh’s Anti corruption commission filed a case related to fraud, misuse of power and forgery against her.(AFP)

Wazed serves as the Regional Director for South East Asia at the UN health agency. Meanwhile, during this time Dr Catharina Boehme will serve as officer-in-charge, said WHO.

When asked about why Saima was sent to leave, the UN watchdog said that “We have no further comment at this time."

However, as per reports state, action was taken after the Bangladesh’s Anti corruption commission filed a case related to fraud, misuse of power and forgery against her.

Dr Catharina Boehme is expected to reach WHO SEARO office in New Delhi on July 15. Dr. Boehme is currently Assistant Director General External Relations & Governance since May 2023. She is trained as MD and is vocal about women's health, advancing gender equity and climate action.

Bangladesh's interim government welcomes decision

Bangladesh's interim government has welcomed the decision by WHO.

As per a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press Secretary Shafiqul Alam - “We welcome the World Health Organisation's reported decision to place Saima Wazed on indefinite leave amid ongoing investigations into serious allegations of fraud, forgery and abuse of power.”

“We view this as an important first step toward accountability,” his statement on Facebook added further.

Alam also called on finding a permanent resolution, stating that Bangladesh “firmly believes that a permanent resolution is necessary, one that removes Ms. Wazed from her position, revokes all associated privileges and restores integrity to this prestigious role and the credibility of the UN system as a whole."

The press secretary further added that the people of Bangladesh and people around the world is happy to see transparency, honesty and justice.

In July this year, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).