Home / World News / Who was Aamir Liaquat Hussain - popular TV host found dead in Karachi house?
world news

Who was Aamir Liaquat Hussain - popular TV host found dead in Karachi house?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.
Amir Liaquat Hussain. (PHOTO: TWITTER)
Amir Liaquat Hussain. (PHOTO: TWITTER)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Pakistan's former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host, passed away in Karachi under mysterious circumstances, local media reported on Thursday. He was 49.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. Reports indicate Hussain felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan's local media outlet Geo TV.

Javed, Liaquat's employee said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room's door.

Afterwards, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital. 

Who was Aamir Liaquat Hussain?

> Hussain was born on July 5, 1972, in Karachi, to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana, Geo News reported.

> Hussain had begun his career as a televangelist when he joined Geo TV in 2001, hosting the religious programme, Aalim Online. 

> He left Geo TV in 2010 and went on to host several Ramzan transmission and game shows on other private broadcasters.

> In 2002, he contested his first election on a ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and won.

> Hussain was then inducted into the cabinet of then prime minister Shaukat Aziz as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs. 

> Hussain served as a minister of state from 2004 to 2007 until he was asked to resign by his political party.

> In 2018, he contested the election for the National Assembly on Imran Khan's PTI and won. 

> Hussain was also a controversial figure during the past few years. His multiple marriages, his political statements and lately his leaked videos all caused controversy. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan
pakistan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a news conference about developments related to the IAEA's monitoring and verification work in Iran, in Vienna, Austria June 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

    UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras

    Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.

  • Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey visits the crime scene where a car crashed into a group of people, near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

    Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report

    The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."

  • The car drove into the crowd on a street in the western part of Germany's capital Berlin. (For representation purpose)

    1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin

    The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.

  • Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. (iStockphoto)

    5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

    The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.

  • A worker pours a pint of beer at Pressure Drop Brewery, in north London, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Justin TALLIS/AFP)

    London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports

    The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out