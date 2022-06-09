Who was Aamir Liaquat Hussain - popular TV host found dead in Karachi house?

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Pakistan's former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host, passed away in Karachi under mysterious circumstances, local media reported on Thursday. He was 49.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. Reports indicate Hussain felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan's local media outlet Geo TV.

Javed, Liaquat's employee said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room's door.

Afterwards, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital.

Who was Aamir Liaquat Hussain?

> Hussain was born on July 5, 1972, in Karachi, to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana, Geo News reported.

> Hussain had begun his career as a televangelist when he joined Geo TV in 2001, hosting the religious programme, Aalim Online.

> He left Geo TV in 2010 and went on to host several Ramzan transmission and game shows on other private broadcasters.

> In 2002, he contested his first election on a ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and won.

> Hussain was then inducted into the cabinet of then prime minister Shaukat Aziz as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

> Hussain served as a minister of state from 2004 to 2007 until he was asked to resign by his political party.

> In 2018, he contested the election for the National Assembly on Imran Khan's PTI and won.

> Hussain was also a controversial figure during the past few years. His multiple marriages, his political statements and lately his leaked videos all caused controversy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail