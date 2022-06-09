Home / World News / Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Pakistani politician and popular TV host, dies
Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former member of National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host.
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host, passed away in Karachi on Thursday, Geo News reported. He was 49.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition, the report added.

Liaquat reportedly felt discomfort on Wednesday night but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room on Thursday morning. Hussain's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him, Geo News reported.

The Express Tribune reported that National Assembly speaker Pervaiz Ashraf has confirmed the reports and postponed the session of the House to mark the death of the lawmaker. The proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 5 pm on Friday, it reported.

The police said the body will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to the immediate family.

Before joining the PTI, Hussian was a member of the MQM-P. He had served as state minister during the government of military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairperson and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed shock over the demise of the former lawmaker.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

