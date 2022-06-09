Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Pakistani politician and popular TV host, dies
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host, passed away in Karachi on Thursday, Geo News reported. He was 49.
The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition, the report added.
Liaquat reportedly felt discomfort on Wednesday night but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room on Thursday morning. Hussain's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him, Geo News reported.
The Express Tribune reported that National Assembly speaker Pervaiz Ashraf has confirmed the reports and postponed the session of the House to mark the death of the lawmaker. The proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 5 pm on Friday, it reported.
The police said the body will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to the immediate family.
Before joining the PTI, Hussian was a member of the MQM-P. He had served as state minister during the government of military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairperson and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed shock over the demise of the former lawmaker.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
