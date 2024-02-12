Who will become Pakistan's PM? How will next government be formed? Explained

Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan held elections last week which returned a hung parliament as no party could get enough seats to form a government by itself. This prompted coalition government talks between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party PML-N which has 75 seats and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's party with 54 seats along with some other smaller parties. Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporter wears Khan's mask whilst he protests against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi.(AFP)

In a statement after the results, Nawaz Sharif said that he was committed to "putting the nation's interest and well-being above everything and to steering Pakistan away from political instability and towards a path of prosperity and resilience".

Meanwhile, independent candidates who are backed by former PM Imran Khan won the most seats in the elections- 93. His party PTI is also attempting to form a government as it seeks allies.

But how does this whole process work? Hindustan Times' explains.

What happens after elections in Pakistan?

The National Assembly must be called by Pakistan's President three weeks after the national election. Then a new Speaker is elected who calls for the election of the leader of the house- Pakistan's prime minister. For this, the person needs a simple majority - 169 of the 336 seats.

Can there be multiple candidates in this process?

Yes but if no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a second vote is held between the top two candidates. The rounds continue till one person is able to secure a majority.

What happens after that?

The PM is elected, takes an oath and the announces his cabinet. The caretaker PM- who oversees the elections- hands over power to the new government.

What's happening in Pakistan right now?

Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan and members of other political parties have blocked key highways as they have been protesting alleged rigging of last week's elections. PTI and other parties refused to accept their defeat in dozens of constituencies.