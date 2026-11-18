AN AWKWARD fact about America’s stock markets is that two of the companies dictating their fortunes are not traded on them. OpenAI has raised bundles of money without bothering to list. (Doing so now would be “ill-advised”, said its boss, Sam Altman, in September.) The other leading artificial-intelligence lab, Anthropic, makes its debut on November 18th, at a valuation yet to be settled. But it first had to release a surreal 400-page prospectus warning investors that human existence, as well

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AN AWKWARD fact about America’s stock markets is that two of the companies dictating their fortunes are not traded on them. OpenAI has raised bundles of money without bothering to list. (Doing so now would be “ill-advised”, said its boss, Sam Altman, in September.) The other leading artificial-intelligence lab, Anthropic, makes its debut on November 18th, at a valuation yet to be settled. But it first had to release a surreal 400-page prospectus warning investors that human existence, as well as their money, was at risk.

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Listing can be a drag. Regulation, reporting requirements and “heightened public scrutiny” may be “driving companies from the public markets”, wrote Jamie Dimon, boss of JPMorgan Chase, a bank, a few years ago. In 1996 some 8,000 firms were listed in America. After decades of delistings, the number is now half that. Initial public offerings (IPOs) have grown scarcer. Between 1980 and 2000 an average of 310 firms went public each year. Between 2001 and 2025 the annual figure fell to 113.

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The conventional explanation is that private markets, including venture capital and private equity, have become more dynamic even as public markets, with their brass bells and live tickers, have turned more cumbersome. Rules like the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) passed in 2002 require firms to keep oodles of documentation on their inner workings. Paul Atkins, America’s top securities regulator, blames such burdens for discouraging debutantes. He promises to “make IPOs great again”, including by exempting hundreds of firms from SOX’s stiffest strictures.

This conventional story contains holes, however. The alarming number of delistings ignores the impact of mergers. When two listed firms combine, the count of public firms falls, yet most of the underlying assets and operations remain. And when a listed firm buys an unlisted one, stock investors gain exposure to the acquired business. After adjusting for corporate marriages, the decline in American listings between 1996 and 2020 disappears, according to a paper by B. Espen Eckbo and Markus Lithell, two academics. The same is not true in other rich countries, where listings have fallen even after adjusting for mergers.

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The costs of going public are real. But they do not look prohibitive. A study by Michael Ewens of Columbia University and co-authors looks at the decline since 2000 in private firms’ probability of listing. Regulatory burdens, they calculate, account for only 7% of that diminished probability. SOX alone barely registers.

The more likely culprit is abundant private capital, argues Ludovic Phalippou of Oxford University in a recent working paper. The point of the public markets is to let firms “aggregate” large amounts of capital from a wide investor base. But institutional investors have ploughed so much cash into America’s private markets that startups can now piece together hefty sums from a few big benefactors.

The abundance of capital has blurred the traditional public-private divide. Some finance houses speak of “private IPOs”. Private fundraising also lets early employees cash out some of their shares, reducing the urgency to list. The median age at which firms go public in America has risen from eight years in 1980-2000 to 11 years in 2001-25. SpaceX was a 20-something company before listing this year at a valuation of $1.8trn.

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Another perk of privacy is that cash-burning startups can raise repeated rounds of money in quick succession, a “pattern of financing that public markets handle poorly”, as Mr Phalippou points out. Between October 2024 and March 2026 OpenAI raised $170bn in three funding rounds, each bigger than the last. By contrast, public companies must fork over steep fees to investment banks and endure the scrutiny of the markets, which often register displeasure when firms say they need more capital. When Alphabet announced it would issue $80bn in fresh equity in June, its share price fell by 4% the next day, wiping $170bn off its market capitalisation.

Despite the growth of private markets, they are still dwarfed by their public rivals. Preqin, a data firm, calculates that the assets tucked away in North America’s private markets are now worth almost $8.5trn (including private credit). That is a big number. But it is equivalent to just 12% of the size of America’s stock markets. The public markets are still the biggest ball in town. Almost everyone who is anyone shows up eventually. The debutantes just tend to be older and richer before they make their entrance.