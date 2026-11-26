Given their unpopularity, there is never a good time to raise tariffs. That said, this week was especially bad.

New tariffs announced this week aim to rebuild the global tariff wall President Trump had erected last year.

The Trump administration announced a new round of tariff increases Wednesday at the same time a key measure of inflation reached a three-year high—and mere weeks after Republicans were crushed in a midterm election that turned on affordability.

The U.S. Trade Representative said the tariffs, which had been expected, are to punish countries contributing to excess industrial capacity that is undermining

Deep Dive Why is the Trump administration proposing new tariffs on China and other trading partners? The administration says the countries’ industrial policies create excess manufacturing capacity that undermines U.S. producers. The duties are also intended to rebuild the broader tariff system after the Supreme Court struck down an earlier round. Could the new tariffs make consumer prices rise? Yes. The Budget Lab at Yale estimates the tariffs could raise consumer prices by 0.3%, while increasing the average effective U.S. tariff rate from 11.4% to 13.9%. The administration says the duties will incorporate existing tariffs and respect agreed caps. When could the proposed tariffs take effect? They are subject to a comment period scheduled to end January 5 and a hearing scheduled for January 25. The article says the tariffs would take effect after that process, but does not give a specific start date.

The broader purpose, though, is to rebuild the global tariff wall that President Trump had erected last year. The Supreme Court this year ruled that the law he cited didn’t permit tariffs. The latest duties are based on different, firmer statutory authority.

The tariffs will take effect after a comment period scheduled to end Jan. 5 and hearing scheduled for Jan. 25. The aggregate impact on inflation is likely to be modest; the U.S. Trade Representative said they incorporate, rather than stack on top of, existing duties and won’t exceed previously agreed caps in deals negotiated with trading partners like the European Union.

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The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates the new levies would lift the average effective tariff for the U.S. from 11.4% to 13.9%, close to the rate that prevailed before the February Supreme Court ruling. The group, founded by former Biden administration economists, estimates they could raise consumer prices by 0.3%.

While the magnitude may not be consequential, especially with crude oil now retreating, the direction is: At a time when the public, businesses and investors are acutely attuned to ubiquitous cost pressures, Trump is adding to them.

Inflation in October rose to 3.8%, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, using the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge. Excluding food and energy, it hit 3.3%, the highest since late 2023, and well above the Fed’s 2% target.

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The sources of that inflation are broad based: a jump in energy prices stemming from the war with Iran and pressure on tech products from the AI build-out. Last year’s tariffs had some effect, but that was likely fading. Inflation pressures in general are widespread, especially among services.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, set to become House speaker in January, said rolling back tariffs will be a priority when Democrats take control of Congress.

The risk of raising tariffs now is that sales are booming, with the broadest measure of economic output, gross domestic product unadjusted for inflation, up 6% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

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Federal Reserve officials worry such an environment makes it easier for businesses to raise prices in response to cost shocks like tariffs.

Fed governor Chris Waller earlier this month said firms will raise prices if they think consumers can handle it: “I heard it just last week talking to somebody, ‘Man, we put through 3% because we think we can get it.’ And that’s when you start having problems of trying to get inflation down.”

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, “Increasingly we’re hearing businesses say, ‘I’m at the end of my line. I’m going to have to pass some of these input costs through.’”

This is a key reason the Fed appears set on raising interest rates in December, a move that is contributing to downward pressure on stocks.

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The effects will go beyond businesses, to the public. Tariffs have had political impact out of proportion to their actual economic effect: In midterm exit polls, 65% of respondents said tariffs had hurt the economy. Democrats used tariffs to tie economic anxiety to the president and have made their rollback a priority for when they take control of Congress in January.

This simply proves how visceral and unshakable Trump’s attachment is to tariffs. He certainly isn’t doing it for the financial or political rewards.

Write to Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com