Women accuse adult film star Ron Jeremy of sexually assaulting them at West Hollywood's Rainbow Bar

Two women have reportedly filed a lawsuit against a famous Sunset Strip bar for allowing adult film star Ron Jeremy inside, following which the "sexual predator" "sexually assaulted" them in 2017. Fox News Digital obtained documents where the accusers, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, claimed Rockin' Horse, Inc., also known as Rainbow Bar & Grill, would allegedly "facilitate Ron Jeremy drugging women's drinks." The women alleged that the negligent actions of the defendant "caused the injuries and damages”, “including being sexually assaulted by Ron Jeremy." The plaintiffs claimed that Ron Jeremy allegedly “proceeded to target them the remainder of the evening" at the bar (FOX 2 Detroit screenshot/YouTube)

"Defendant Rockin' Horse, Inc. and Does 1 through 100, inclusive, knowingly allowed a sexual predator into their bar time and time again and allowed him a dungeon, the employee’s restroom, for committing heinous sexual acts against Defendant’s female patrons," the documents alleged. The plaintiffs added that the defendant "failed in their duty to protect their patrons from injury at the hands of fellow guests."

According to general allegations, the "Rainbow Bar intentionally created a dangerous, sexualized, and hostile environment for its female patrons. Specifically, Rainbow Bar would give permission and would knowingly allow Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known as Ron Jeremy (hereinafter, "Ron Jeremy"), to use the employee’s restroom to sexually assault female patrons."

Ron Jeremy ‘proceeded to target them the remainder of the evening’

The plaintiffs claimed that they met Ron within just 10 minutes of arriving at the bar. Ron then allegedly “proceeded to target them the remainder of the evening," the lawsuit says. The accusers also claimed that before the assaults, the "Rainbow Bar & Grill was aware of multiple other sexual assaults committed by Ron Jeremy" at their establishment but "continued to facilitate and ratify his illegal behavior."

The lawsuit invoked Ron’s 2021 indictment, listing "at least 5 sexual assaults that took place at the Rainbow Bar & Grill." According to the plaintiffs, employees often facilitated "drugging women's drinks" for Ron. One of the accusers also claimed that Ron told a bartender to "get her the Ron Jeremy special."

"After having consumed the drink, she felt ‘like out of it, like dizziness. Kind of like sedated,’" the documents said. "She allegedly told Ron Jeremy she was not feeling well and needed to go to the bathroom, and he said that he would take her to the VIP bathroom. While there, he orally copulated and then penetrated her. She told him ‘No,’ but she ‘felt weightless’ and like she ‘couldn’t move her arms.’"

The plaintiffs are now demanding unspecified damages against the Rainbow Bar and other defendants. Back in 2021, Ron was indicted on 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape This involved 21 women across over 20 years. He has maintained his innocence, and was found mentally unfit to stand trial in January.