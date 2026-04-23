Woodstock shooting: Suspect dead, cop injured in Georgia shooting; when will Interstate 57 open? First details

A shooting was reported in Woodstock, Georgia on Wednesday, which involved the police. The incident along Interstate 575 led to it being shut down for hours. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is present at the Woodstock shooting scene. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The shootout ended with the suspect dead and one officer injured, as per a local reporter. Cops noted that the suspect had fled a traffic stop on I-575, and fired at officers. A Woodstock officer in turn returned fire, and hit the suspect. The officer's injury has been described as non-life threatening, as per the reporter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is present at the scene, as per reports. The shooting reportedly took place near the I-575 North exit ramp at Towne Lake Parkway, which is Exit 8. GBI noted that Woodstock Police had asked them to investigate the matter, which is the norm if an officer is involved in the shooting.

Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting. No suspect details have been released yet either.

When will Interstate 575 open? Interstate 575 has reportedly partially opened now, after being shut for hours due to the shooting. However, it has not been opened fully and drivers were urged to get off at Highway 92 or to keep going on north to Ridgewalk Parkway before I-575 reopened.

Also Read | Edina shooting update: 1 dead outside Southdale Center mall, Edina PD searching for suspect

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said that I-575 North exit ramp to Towne Lake Parkway is closed and is likely to remain that way for ‘an extended period of time’. Georgia Department of Transportation also noted that the exit is shut down because of the shooting.

Woodstock shooting report sparks fears The news of the shooting in Woodstock sparked a whole array of reactions. Several people rushed to express concern. “I hope you have an RV at this point. These shootings are non stop everywhere,” one person wrote. Another added “Be safe out there! This world has gone.”

Yet another said “This is a mile from my house. Be safe out there!”. A person also detailed how the shooting incident had taken place very close to their route of travel and wrote “that is the exit my family gets off of to go home we saw police on the exit ramp praying for all involved keep us updated thank u.”

Visuals from the scene were shared as well. It showed the area cordoned off and police vehicles present.