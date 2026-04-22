Edina shooting reports: What happened at Southdale Center mall? 'Active incident' sparks police response

A massive police response is underway at the Southdale Center mall in Edina, Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a shooting. Edina police have not confirmed if shots were fired and described it as an "active incident." Representational image. (Unsplash)

Social media reports claim that the incident may have been prompted by an active shooter situation near the mall, but the details are still unclear.

The Edina Police Department issued an update on social media which read: "There is a large police presence occurring now, Wednesday April 22nd at 12:30pm, in the 3300 block of 66th Street West in Edina. AVOID the area until further notice. More updates to come."

Local ABC affiliate KSTP 5 reports that police K-9 units are searching for around multiple buildings in the area.

This is a breaking news.