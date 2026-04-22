Georgia wildfires: Pineland road fire expands to 16,000 acres, mandatory evacuations in Echols County

The Pineland Road Fire in South Georgia has expanded to over 16,000 acres, necessitating mandatory evacuations in Echols County as firefighters contend with severe conditions continuously. The Pineland Road Fire in Georgia has prompted mandatory evacuations and continues to expand. (AFP) The Georgia wildfires ignited just before 5 p.m. on Saturday and is currently 10% contained. A Level 3 evacuation order is in place for residents residing on or near Will Rewis and Chauncey roads in Echols County. Two evacuation shelters are available. Camp Rock is situated at 4407 Rocky Ford Road in Valdosta, while Venture of Faith Camp is located at 1309 GA-135 in Lake Park. The cause of the Georgia wildfires is still under investigation. “Smoky conditions will continue throughout the Atlanta area today, from wildfires in south Georgia. Those sensitive to smoke should limit time outdoors, keep windows closed, and air conditioning in recirculation mode,” stated Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday. Also Read: Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched

Pine Products Company CEO issues statement Scott Griffin, the president and CEO of Superior Pine Products Company, stated that the fire is producing conditions that are seldom observed in his over 40 years of experience combating Georgia wildfires. Griffin noted that fires of this magnitude can develop their own weather and wind patterns, which complicates containment efforts significantly. He mentioned that the Georgia wildfires is leaping across fire lanes and spotting, with firefighters tirelessly working around the clock to manage it. The Georgia wildfires has been spotting ahead of the primary fire line, igniting new fires that necessitate the establishment of additional Georgia wildfires breaks. The blaze has advanced toward the Suwannochee River, approaching the boundary between Clinch and Echols County. Steven Spradley, a liaison and information officer with the Georgia Forestry Incident Management Team, indicated that firefighters have been engaged with the fire 24 hours a day since it ignited this weekend. He remarked that the last few nights have exhibited extreme Georgia wildfires behavior akin to that of daytime conditions.

Over 70 firefighters deployed The Georgia Forestry Commission has mobilized over 40 units of equipment and more than 70 personnel to combat the fire. Crews are working in both day and night shifts, utilizing bulldozers equipped with fire plows to create fire breaks in advance of the flames. Two "Type 1 Chinook" helicopters are providing assistance with water drops. Griffin mentioned that his company is among several contractors collaborating with the Georgia Forestry Commission. His company is affiliated with the Greater Okefenokee Association of Landowners, which works in coordination with state and federal agencies to address wildfires. Spradley indicated that rangers from the Forestry Commission are ready to remain for two weeks, separated from their families. He noted that timber companies have their own firefighters working in conjunction with those from the Forestry Commission.