Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fire breaks out at chemical unit, firefighters take 3 hours to douse flames

    According to fire officials, the fire erupted at Shri Ganesh Chemicals and soon grew so intense that the massive flames were visible from nearly 5km away

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 6:36 AM IST
    By Kaptan Mali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Thane: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Anand Nagar Industrial Area of Ambernath, near Thane, on Monday evening at around 5:30 pm. While no casualties were reported, fire fighters took three hours to douse the flames.

    Fire breaks out at chemical unit, firefighters take 3 hours to douse flames
    Fire breaks out at chemical unit, firefighters take 3 hours to douse flames

    According to fire officials, the fire erupted at Shri Ganesh Chemicals and soon grew so intense that the massive flames were visible from nearly 5km away. During the blaze, chemical drums and other materials were scattered onto nearby roads. Local residents said the blaze, which was followed by eight to ten explosion-like sounds, led to panic in the nearby areas.

    Due to the intensity of the fire, the flames spread to nearly 10 neighbouring industrial units, forcing them to shut down operations and evacuate their premises as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage. Thick smoke and a strong, foul chemical odour spread across nearby areas prompted authorities to evacuate residents from a nearby village as a safety measure.

    Speaking to HT, fire official Bhagwat Sonone said, “The fire has been brought under control and cooling of the unit has been initiated. As of now, the cause of the fire is not known. We will launch an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire after the fire fighting operation is completed,” he said.

    Officials later confirmed that cooling operations were underway to prevent the flames from reigniting.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Unit, Firefighters Take 3 Hours To Douse Flames
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes