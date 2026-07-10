Watching FIFA? These football jerseys deserve a spot in every fan's wardrobe

Football jerseys for fans (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Football has a funny way of turning complete strangers into best friends for 90 minutes. One minute you're screaming at the TV because someone missed an open goal, and the next you're replaying iconic moments from World Cups gone by. Think Zinedine Zidane's unforgettable volley, Andrés Iniesta's winner in 2010, Mario Götze's magical finish in 2014, Lionel Messi finally lifting the trophy in 2022, or the countless Cristiano Ronaldo celebrations that have become part of football history. Every FIFA tournament gives us moments we'll be talking about for years. Now, with football fever taking over once again, group chats are buzzing, predictions are flying, jerseys are making their way out of wardrobes, and watch parties have officially become weekend plans. Whether you're supporting your favourite nation, cheering for your favourite player, or simply soaking in the electric atmosphere that only the FIFA World Cup can create, one thing is certain: match day feels incomplete without a football jersey. After all, wearing your team's colours isn't just about fashion. It's about belonging to millions of fans across the globe who celebrate every goal, argue over every VAR decision, and believe that this could finally be “their” year. So before the next kick-off, here are some football jerseys worth adding to your wardrobe to cheer in style. Football jerseys for fans

If you prefer streetwear-inspired football fashion, this oversized jersey from Pump'd is an easy winner. The relaxed fit offers maximum comfort for long match nights, while the breathable jersey fabric keeps you cool even during nail-biting extra time. The bold football-inspired graphics give it a trendy edge that works just as well beyond match day. Style tip: Pair it with cargo trousers, chunky sneakers and a cap for a footballcore-inspired outfit.

2 . Pump'd Unisex Oversized Football Jersey T-Shirt Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This version delivers the same oversized comfort with a different graphic design for fans who like a slightly bolder look. The roomy silhouette makes it perfect for layering over shorts or joggers, creating an effortlessly sporty outfit. Whether you're watching FIFA with friends or heading out casually, this jersey keeps things stylish and comfortable. Style tip: Wear with relaxed denim shorts and white sneakers for an easy game-day look.

Supporting one of football's biggest clubs calls for an equally iconic jersey. This adidas Real Madrid jersey features the club's signature design while offering lightweight, breathable fabric that's comfortable enough for all-day wear. Whether you're cheering from home or collecting official club merchandise, it's a must-have for Madridistas. Style tip: Pair with black joggers and football trainers for a clean supporter look.

Few footballers have inspired fans quite like Neymar, and this No. 10 jersey lets supporters celebrate one of the game's biggest stars. Available for kids and adults alike, it features a vibrant blue colourway with player-inspired detailing that instantly stands out. Lightweight fabric ensures comfort whether you're watching matches or playing football yourself. Style tip: Pair with football shorts and sporty sneakers for a complete match-day outfit.

Minimal yet athletic, this Puma jersey is ideal for fans who prefer understated sportswear. The lightweight fabric keeps you comfortable during long viewing sessions, while the clean design makes it versatile enough to wear for workouts, casual outings or weekend football games. Style tip: Match with track pants and running shoes for an effortlessly sporty aesthetic.

While it's technically a cricket jersey, sports fans know that good jerseys rarely stay confined to one game. This official India fan jersey from adidas offers premium comfort, breathable performance fabric and a bold sporting look that's perfect for watch parties, training sessions or casual weekends. It's a great pick if you're someone who proudly supports every major sporting event. Style tip: Wear with blue denim and white sneakers for an easy sporty-casual outfit. A football jersey is more than fan merchandise. It's part of the match-day experience. Whether you're backing your favourite club, supporting your favourite player or simply embracing football-inspired fashion, the right jersey lets you celebrate the beautiful game in comfort and style. With oversized fits, official club merchandise and sporty classics available, now's the perfect time to upgrade your game-day wardrobe. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Football jerseys: FAQs Why should I wear a football jersey while watching FIFA matches? A football jersey helps you show support for your favourite team or player while adding to the excitement of match day. It's also a comfortable outfit for watch parties and casual outings. Are oversized football jerseys trending? Yes. Oversized football jerseys have become a major fashion trend, blending sportswear with streetwear aesthetics and offering a relaxed, comfortable fit. Can football jerseys be worn casually? Absolutely. Football jerseys pair well with jeans, joggers, cargo pants, and shorts, making them a stylish choice beyond match days. What should I look for when buying a football jersey? Choose breathable, lightweight fabrics, a comfortable fit, moisture-wicking material, and authentic team or player designs that suit your style.