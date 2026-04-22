Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched

A young employee of PBS, who was also a military veteran, has passed away just days after being shot outside her residence, allegedly by her estranged husband, according to police and her family members. Ivy Unruh was killed by her estranged husband in Kansas. (Ivy Unruh/GoFundMe)

Ivy Unruh, a 25-year-old engineer working for PBS Kansas, was shot in the upper body outside her Wichita apartment at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday.

The retired Marine was swiftly transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Monday, according to KAKE.

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Ivy Unruh's husband called police Unruh’s estranged husband, Joshua Orlando, 29, made a 911 call to report the shooting and was apprehended at the scene, where a firearm was also found, as stated by the Wichita Police Department.

Orlando was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, which was later escalated to first-degree murder following Unruh's death, as per KWCH.

PBS issues statement Victor Hogstrom, the president of PBS Kansas, expressed that the news staff was heartbroken by the loss of their cherished colleague, NY Post reported.

“I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what? That was my reaction. I couldn’t believe it,” Hogstrom stated, calling Unruh “very motivated” and “trustworthy.”

“She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person,” the president of PBS Kansas added.

Ivy Unruh dead: GoFundMe campaign launched A GoFundMe campaign initiated for Unruh’s family aims to assist with funeral expenses, stating that she was a US Marine who "served her country with honor, strength, and selflessness."

“To those who knew her, she was more than a Marine — she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend who brought light into the lives of others,” the fundraiser says.

“She had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”

As of now, the campaign has raised $10,040 raised of $11K USD.

Police stated that Orlando and Unruh were married but living apart.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence homicide.