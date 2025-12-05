World’s tallest hotel set to open in Dubai, and its record height was an accident

Dubai is preparing to unveil a new crown jewel on its skyline, and it wasn’t even meant to be this tall. Ciel Dubai Marina, rising 377 metres above the Marina district, is set to open as the world’s tallest hotel, a title it acquired almost unintentionally, according to CNN. Despite its imposing height, the tower sits on a relatively compact plot.(@DXBMediaOffice/ X)

What began as a premium high-rise hospitality project kept growing in height as architects revised and reworked the plans. “We knew we wanted to build something spectacular,” Rob Burns, CEO of developer The First Group, told CNN. “But we certainly didn’t plan on building the tallest hotel in the world.”

Despite its imposing height, the tower sits on a relatively compact plot: about 3,600 square metres, smaller than a professional football field. Architect Yahya Jan of NORR, who designed the tower, told CNN that the unusual footprint forced the team to think vertically and creatively.

The compact lobby reflects that constraint: elegant, softly lit, but far more understated than Dubai’s famously grand hotel entrances. The drama, Jan says, is reserved for the upper floors, where the building finally has the space, and altitude, to open up.

82 floors and 1,004 rooms

Ciel houses 1,004 rooms and suites across 82 floors, all wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass that overlooks Palm Jumeirah, the Marina skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Burns admits that entering Dubai’s already crowded hospitality market with 1,000 rooms is a challenge, but says the property’s views, amenities and sky-high features will set it apart.

One of Ciel’s most distinctive architectural features is a dramatic central void, dubbed the “eye of the needle” by Jan, which cuts through the tower. It serves both form and function: it relieves wind pressure on the super-tall structure and draws natural light deep inside.

A series of atria function as “vertical parks,” spaced every few floors and filled with greenery. Jan told CNN these spaces serve as cooling pockets, social zones and a way to “bring nature” into these towers.

What can guests expect?

According to Gulf News, Ciel will debut with opening rates starting at Dh1,310, and will feature several record-setting attractions:

World’s highest infinity pool on Level 76

World’s highest club, Tattu Sky Lounge, on Level 81

A rooftop observation deck offering 360-degree views of Dubai landmarks

Eight restaurants are spread across the upper floors, including Tattu Dubai’s trio of themed dining spaces, plus concepts offering Mediterranean, Asian and bakery-led menus.