Sheikh Mohammed unveils Dubai’s iconic new museum that will literally float above the waters of Dubai Creek. See pics

Dubai is set to redefine its skyline with the upcoming Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA), a breathtaking landmark that will literally float above the waters of Dubai Creek. Combining visionary architecture with rich cultural heritage, DUMA promises to be more than just a museum, it will be a global destination for modern art, innovation, and immersive cultural experiences. (Also read: Kim Kardashian completely covers her head as she attends the Academy Museum Gala in dramatic nude gown. Pics ) Dubai's new Museum of Art (DUMA), designed by Tadao Ando, merges modern architecture with cultural heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed unveils a floating cultural landmark

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the project, calling it “a museum that floats above Dubai Creek to reflect the city’s culture, civilisational spirit, and artistic brilliance.”

He added that it would bring “a new dimension to Dubai’s landmarks and architectural landscape.” The project also highlights the role of the private sector, with Sheikh Mohammed praising Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar for their contribution in creating “a cultural landmark that serves the city and its community.”

Architectural brilliance meets artistic immersion

Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, DUMA’s structure is inspired by elements of water, sky, wind, and light, capturing the harmony between innovation and nature. Its form, resembling a shell and pearl, pays homage to Dubai’s pearl diving heritage.

Inside, the museum will feature five floors of exhibitions showcasing both established and emerging artists from around the world. Complementing the galleries are a library, learning spaces, café, and scenic viewpoints overlooking Dubai Creek, making it more than just a museum, a full cultural experience.

DUMA is envisioned as a place where “the world gathers for art and culture.” Positioned on an island in Dubai Creek, it aims to cement Dubai’s reputation as a capital for modern art and creativity. Once completed, it will join the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, and Mohammed bin Rashid Library, symbolising the fusion of innovation, art, and heritage.