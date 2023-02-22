UK Young Professionals Visa: Details on application, ballot, eligibility

The UK government has invited applications for its Young Professionals visa scheme. The ballots for the Young Professional visa will open on February 28, according to the British High Commission in India. Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age are eligible to enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria. Applicants must also have bachelor’s degree level or above and have £2,530 (approximately ₹2.6 lakhs) in savings. Additionally, eligible applications should not have any dependent minor children.

Read more: New visa, entry permit updates announced by UAE: Top points

“If you’re successful in the ballot you’ll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa," an update shared on the government website said.

When will the Young Professionals Scheme ballot open?

The ballots will open on February 28 and close on March 2.

How much does the application cost?

The application fees is £259 (approximately ₹26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of £940 ( ₹94,000). Applications will also have to prove that they have £2,530 in personal savings.

“You will need to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa. You’ll need to show proof of this when you apply," the UK government site stated.

Read more: Update: Now, US visa applications can be accepted outside India. Details here

How to enter the ballot for Young Professionals Scheme?

Eligible candidates can enter the ballot by filling out their details online.

“The successful entries will be picked at random. You will be sent the results by email within 2 weeks of the ballot closing. It’s free to enter the ballot. You should only enter if you plan to apply for the visa which costs £259," the UK government site explained.

Chosen candidates will then receive an invitation to apply for the visa.

How long is the Young Professionals Scheme visa valid and what are the restrictions?

The Young Professionals Visa will allow Indians to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months and they can exit and enter the country at any time while their visa is valid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON