New visa, entry permit updates announced by UAE: Top points

Published on Feb 19, 2023 05:29 PM IST

UAE Visa Updates: The updates come as part of a plan to develop the services system in line with the latest developments.

ByMallika Soni

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Customs and Ports Security announced fifteen new updates in the smart services system, according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM). The updates come as part of a plan to develop the services system in line with the latest developments.

Authorities indicated that the new updates were adopted and its implementation began on February 1, 2023, the report said, adding that the changes include all categories including citizens, residents and visitors with the aim of providing high-quality services.

The latest updates include:

1. Issuance of group family visas for tourism, treatment for both single and multiple entries for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

2. Patient companionship will also be available for both single and multiple entries for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

3. Exemption of people of determination citizens from the fingerprinting requirement when applying for passport issuance, renewal, or replacement.

4. Visa extension service will be expanded to allow a 30-day extension for one-time holders of 90-day visas.

5. This will not include renewal of residency visas that are valid for more than 6 months.

6. Cancellation and amendment services for visa data in the accounts of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens without Emirates ID will be available.

7. Extension of visit visa of a relative or friend for single or multiple entries for a period of 30, 60, and 90 days in their accounts.

    Mallika Soni

