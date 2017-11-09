Himachal votes: Hikkim, country’s highest polling station, records 83.5% polling

Hikkim, the country’s highest polling booth situated at a height of 15,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, has an impressive electoral record. The polling booth, situated in a region where life is full of hardships, this time recorded 83.5% polling.

The remote polling station covers Komic and Hikkim villages that together account for 194 registered voters – 101 males and 93 females.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm among the villagers, even though voting started on a sluggish note. The freezing cold temperature in the area is one of the reasons that people don’t venture out in the morning,” says Mohan Singh, booth level officer in Hikkim polling booth. “We encouraged people to vote in large numbers,” he added.

The booth recorded almost equal number of male and female voters today-- 82 men and 80 women. “People in the villages are well aware of their rights. They know what voting really means,” says 73-year-old Thakchen.

Though it has road connectivity and a post office, Hikkim has other worries too. “Electricity was the main concern for us till three years ago, but solar panels have taken care of that,” says Thakchen.

Lack of proper health facilities is major concern for them. “It’s our long-pending demand that the village should have at least a health centre,” says Tenzin, another villager.

In the 2007, Hikkim registered 83% polling and in 2012 the polling percentage was 84%.

In Lahaul and Spiti we have decided to reward the villages with good voting percentage,” says deputy commissioner Dewa Singh Negi.

Ka, a polling booth in Kinnaur district, which has the lowest number of voters – six – again recorded 100% polling.