 Modi in Gujarat Live: PM to address election rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot today
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Modi in Gujarat Live: PM to address election rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in his home state, Gujarat, on Sunday. His first address will be in Bharuch. Here are the live updates:
live Dec 03, 2017 10:56 IST
By HT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2017 10:56 IST

 

Dec 03, 2017 09:24 IST

PM Modi's rally schedule today

PM Modi's first rally today will be in Bharuch at 10.30 am. In the afternoon, he will speak in Surendranagar at 12.30pm. He will end the day with a rally in Rajkot at 7pm.

Dec 03, 2017 08:46 IST

Modi's last visit to Gujarat was on Wednesday, during which he campaigned in the Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.

At a rally in Morbi in Saurashtra, Modi hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Goods and Services Tax, saying a recently emerged "economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18%.

Dec 03, 2017 08:40 IST

On Monday, the prime minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other Saurashtra places, Junagadh and Jamnagar.

After December 6, the prime minister will be visiting Gujarat in three phases during which he will be addressing more than 24 meetings and rallies.

Dec 03, 2017 08:28 IST

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi will visit Saurashtra before his visit to Ahmedabad, where he will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam. The BJP has planned a rally after the event.

Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature