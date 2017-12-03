Modi in Gujarat Live: PM to address election rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot today

Dec 03, 2017 08:46 IST

Modi's last visit to Gujarat was on Wednesday, during which he campaigned in the Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.

At a rally in Morbi in Saurashtra, Modi hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Goods and Services Tax, saying a recently emerged "economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18%.