Modi in Gujarat Live: PM to address election rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot today

At 5 PM this evening, will inaugurate the Shree Jogi Swami Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad. The various efforts of the SGVP family towards serving society are commendable.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2017
At 5 PM this evening, will inaugurate the Shree Jogi Swami Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad. The various efforts of the SGVP family towards serving society are commendable.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2017
PM Modi's first rally today will be in Bharuch at 10.30 am. In the afternoon, he will speak in Surendranagar at 12.30pm. He will end the day with a rally in Rajkot at 7pm.
Modi's last visit to Gujarat was on Wednesday, during which he campaigned in the Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.
At a rally in Morbi in Saurashtra, Modi hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Goods and Services Tax, saying a recently emerged "economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18%.
On Monday, the prime minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other Saurashtra places, Junagadh and Jamnagar.
After December 6, the prime minister will be visiting Gujarat in three phases during which he will be addressing more than 24 meetings and rallies.
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi will visit Saurashtra before his visit to Ahmedabad, where he will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam. The BJP has planned a rally after the event.