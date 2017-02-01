SAS Nagar: Candidates turn to social media to reach out to voters

Candidates in the fray from Kharar, SAS Nagar and Dera Bassi constituencies of the district have taken to social media to reach out to voters as the campaigning for the assembly elections enters its last phase.

Be it sending recorded messages through interactive voice response (IVR) calls, WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, Facebook Live and Twitter, the politicians are trying to outdo each other. They are using pictures and video clippings of the election campaign, their agenda and promises on all networking sites.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) dominates the social media space making an effective use of Facebook Live. The party through an extensive use of social media had dominated the Delhi elections and now is trying to replicate the same here.

Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too are using the same tool to maximise their reach .

Congress candidate from SAS Nagar Balbir Singh Sidhu, said, “In this election, social media is playing a very important role. However, we still have not reached the point where social media can replace the efficacy of person-toperson contact.”

The party has about 10 recorded voice messages of Balbir Sidhu, highlighting his work in the last year besides talking about SAD’s failures.

SAD candidate TPS Sidhu, said, “The impact and reach of social media cannot be ignored.”

“We have a social media team that regularly updates our Facebook pages,” AAP’s Narinder Singh Shergill said.

AAP candidate from Kharar, Kanwar Sandhu, is most active on social media. He is using Facebook Live for his campaign in the constituency. His nukkar meetings are relayed live on Facebook using this feature. Among all candidates in the district, he has the highest number of followers on Twitter among the candidates contesting. SAD candidate from Dera Bassi, NK Sharma, is second most active candidate on Twitter in the district.