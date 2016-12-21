Discovery India to feature Bhopal based interior designer in its show

Ravisha Merchant, known in Bhopal for her work inspired by different arts, crafts and textiles of Madhya Pradesh, will be seen in IndiaMyWay, a television show on Discovery India.

The show will showcase her work in Alipura where she brings in the local architecture of a place by using the elements in a contemporary form and weave all this together. The show will also highlight her projects giving opportunity and employment to local skilled labour and craftsmen.

“It’s more than 10 years since I started this project. I was introduced to Manvendre Singh of Alipura by a friend. I visited Alipura not knowing what to expect and was excited to see the huge challenge of restoring a palace. I worked closely with the family, planning and restoring the crumbling structure to create wider rooms as required for a heritage hotel. So conceptualising space played a vital role and working with the family and local labour who were aware of the structures strength and weakness was very important,” she says.

Ravisha Merchant, an interior design consultant and a visual artist, is also a Feng Shui expert and heads company Trivera Designs.

‘My work is a fusion of the old and new’

On being asked about her idea of designing, Ravisha says, “My work is a fusion of the old and new. I like to use elements inspired from the local art, craft, architecture and textiles of a place and weave the same into contemporary spaces giving prime importance to its function.”

A bachelor of fine arts from JJ School of Arts, Mumbai, Ravisha comes from a family who has been in the field of architecture and interiors for more than 80 years in Mumbai. “I settled in Bhopal after my marriage in 2001 and have been consulting independently thereafter,” she says.

Ravisha has designed a number of government projects

She has been credited with designing a large number of government projects like, she designed two floating restaurants for MP Tourism including the Lake Princess Boat and Paryatan Bhavan. She has also worked on Madhya Pradesh Tourism resorts and Raja Bhoj Airport.

“MP has a rich heritage in architecture. Khajuraho temples , Bundelkhand palaces , Orchha , Chanderi , Mandu , Maheshwar and so many other gems in the interiors of MP. Every place has its unique style which is reflected in some form or the other. For example we see the architectural motifs of Chanderi in the sari borders. Such is the motivation one receives in MP.”

The episode featuring Merchant will be telecast on Discovery India channel on December 25, 8pm.