Minor girl among four dead in MP’s Betul district as coal mine caves in

Four people, including a minor girl, died on Sunday when a closed coal mine caved in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, nearly 178 kilometers south-east of Bhopal, superintendent of police said.

Betul’s sub-divisional magistrate, SK Bhandari, told Hindustan Times over phone that some local women were illegally extracting coal from Satpuda 2 coal mine of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in Pathakheda area when the mine caved in.

“This accident spot is actually the area where the coal was dumped. The women were extracting coal illegally from the aggregate when it caved in,” he said.

Policemen from Pathakheda and Sarinee along with locals rescued those trapped under the debris. Search is on to check whether more people were still trapped under the debris.

Those killed in the incident include Seelu Chorsey, 45, Meena Borsey 35, Nani Bai, 30 and Payal, 11, all residents of Kalimai area, said local district authorities.

Betul collector Shashank Mishra and superintendent of police rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

Superintendent of police DR Teniwar said an investigation was underway.

This is not the first such incident in the state. In 2012, six people were killed when an illegal coal mine caved in at Bargawan area in Singrauli district. In 2016, two people died in a coal mine roof collapse in Umaria district. In 2016, around one acre land of a closed mine coal mine in Shahdol district caved in but there was no casualty.