A little bit of me still feels like an outsider: Kriti Sanon

With just two films to her credit so far, Kriti Sanon has grown popular in a short span of time. However, the actor says she is particular about the projects she associates herself with. “I think there should be a good reason for me to do a film,” says Kriti. HT Café caught up with the young actor to talk about her next movie, her career and acting.

Was it like an acting class on the sets of your next film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Raj Kummar Rao, as they’re known for their acting skills?

I think it has been an acting class on every film that way (laughs). You are learning and growing as an actor all the time. Ayushmann and Raj Kummar are fabulous. Even in the case of Raabta, Sushant is an amazing actor. A lot of the scenes seem more alive when you are performing with a good actor. It is the give and take that matters.

Read more

So it elevates each actor’s performance in a scene…

Yes. When you are surrounded by amazing actors, there is so much energy on the sets. Everybody has their own inputs, and sometimes, if the scene is not as exciting on paper, improvisations happen. There are so many reactions that you don’t expect, and when you get them, something really magical happens in a scene.

Dreamyy.. #shootlife A photo posted by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:44am PST

Are you extremely careful about your film choices?

Everything moves so fast these days. Earlier, even if one or two of your films didn’t do well, people used to never write you off completely. Now, people are not that lenient. So, the choices you make are really important. And I am a little picky, but I don’t regret that. It is important to be excited about a film. When I am about to start a film, I need to feel that excitement and goosebumps the night before.

How important is the banner and the scale of a film when signing one?

It depends. When you are starting out, it is important for the film to reach out to the audience. I think it is more about the content after that. If you really believe in the script, then it [the scale and the banner] doesn’t matter much.

#BareillykiBarfi coming to spread some sweetness on 21st July 2017!! Woohhoo!! A photo posted by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:39am PST

Do you now feel completely settled in the industry?

Not completely, but it is better. As you do films, you get to know more people. And as you know more people, you feel a little more comfortable at their parties and social events. I still feel a little out of place. I’m not completely comfortable. I can’t completely let go at parties. A bit of me still feels like an outsider. I am assuming that it is only going to get better ahead.

If not an actor, what would you have chosen as your profession?

I think when you dream of something passionately, you can’t give up. Even if you try to give up at some point, you won’t be happy. It’s better to try harder for your dream than just follow something which you don’t enjoy. I can’t think of anything otherwise. Maybe, I would have taken up a job after doing B-Tech. I also gave my GMAT entrance exams after I finished the first schedule of my Telugu film. That was a condition my parents had put up. Also, they believed acting is not a secure career. And, as a daughter, it was my responsibility to make them feel secure. When they were giving me the freedom to follow my heart and dreams; I think it is a very small thing I could do in return.