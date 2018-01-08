Aiyaary delays release as Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat clashes with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on Jan 25

This is as big as it gets -- Akshay Kumar’s Padman is all set to clash with Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat over the Republic Day weekend. While this particular weekend works as a magnet for big box office clashes – last year saw the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil – this is probably a more majestic clash. There is a third film in the fray – Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra.

However, given the two behemoths releasing a day before it – January 25 – Aiyaary appears to have decided to bow out. The makers of Aiyaary have decided to postpone its release to February 9. Asked about the possible clash with Padmavat, Jayantilal Gada, one of the producers of Aiyaary, told PTI, “We will move our release date to February 9.”

It’s OFFICIAL... #Aiyaary shifted to 9 Feb 2018... Neeraj Pandey directs... Stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

And how does the clash bode for Padmavat and Padman? “Both the films boast of solid storylines, so, they will perform well. It’s a holiday weekend, and the audience will try to catch them both,” trade analyst Komal Nahta told mid-day. However, he seems to be of the opinion that Padmavat is in for a record haul. “Padmavat will enjoy a historic start even if it releases on a Monday instead of a Friday since there is immense curiosity about the film anyway,” he told the tabloid.

Akshay sounded optimistic about chances of Padman against Padmavat. “It is not about competition. It is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come, both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them.”

Padman producer Prerna Arora, too, sounded optimistic. “We are coming with Padman on January 25, we are not nervous or worried about the clash. We are confident about our film. I think two big films can come together. If the film is good it will do well commercially irrespective of a clash. We are happy for Padmavat (release),” she told PTI.

On December 28, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided to give Bhansali’s period film a U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested that the film’s title be changed to “Padmavat” to befit the source material, Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic of the same name.

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers and relevant changes in the song “Ghoomar”.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had said the producers and director of the film were “completely in agreement” with the proposed modifications.

The censor board had appointed a special panel to review the film as many Rajput organisations were up in arms against the portrayal of queen Padmini in the film even though historians are divide on whether she actually existed.

The period romance features Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.