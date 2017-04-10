Akshay Kumar launches Bharat Ke Veer for families of soldiers

Launching the app and website ‘BharatKeVeer’ with Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, lauded the Government of India for making his dream come true and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of the kin of slain soldiers financially.
“This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts.” Akshay said at the inauguration.
A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears...Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤ #BharatKeVeer Now LIVE --> https://t.co/wCPFZOYV7g pic.twitter.com/8wKGcaRYdD— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2017
“Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain. It was a small dream and to fulfill this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son. Thank-you everyone,” he added.
The portal is an IT based platform, with an objective to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of a braveheart who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty. The amount so donated will be credited to the account of ‘Next of Kin’ of those Central Armed Police Force/Central Para Military Force soldiers. Actor Akshay Kumar was the Guest of Honour during the function.
Follow @htshowbiz for more