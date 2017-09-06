Ali Fazal confirms relationship with Richa Chadha: I am happy, very happy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have given their fans sleepless nights ever since the rumours around their relationship started doing rounds. Now, in an exclusive chat with HT, Ali tells us how their friendship blossomed into something more special.

“It’s our friendship, which grew over time. It’s so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that,” says Ali, who worked with Richa in 2013 film Fukrey.

The actor, who otherwise prefers to stay tight-lipped about his personal life and is busy promoting his debut Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul, adds that he is in a very happy space of his life.

“I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don’t want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy,” he says.

A source close to the couple reveals how Ali and Richa met for the first time.

“They met for the first time in Casablanca on a brand shoot and Ali got in a fight with the authorities about choosing between two models for the shoot at the Rick’s cafe. Richa had come and bailed Ali out of a local jail purely on conversational skills, almost like bargaining. Ali was smitten by her after that incident,” says the source.

Richa, too, has confirmed to an entertainment website that she was the girl in Los Angeles with Ali last year, when he spoke of being with his girlfriend in LA. She said. “I was the girl in Los Angeles.”

