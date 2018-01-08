Anushka Sharma is back to Zero after vacationing with Virat Kohli in Cape Town. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding and ensuing celebrations have been nothing short of a whirlwind. The couple surprised India by getting married in Tuscany, Italy in December and their fans simply can’t have enough of Virushka, as the couple is fondly called. While Virat is already on the field as the Indian team plays against South Africa, Anushka also started shooting for Zero on Monday.

Anushka returned to India after vacationing with the Indian cricket captain in Cape Town, South Africa. On Monday, the actor returned the sets of Aanand L rai’s Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She shared a photo from the sets and captioned it, “They say - Back to one! In this case ill say - Back to Zero!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew !! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van.”

The Indian team is playing a series against South Africa. Dressed in a jumpsuit and sneakers, Anushka smiled for the cameras at the airport.

Anushka and Virat had left for Cape Town soon after their wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended – among others – by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans and other Bollywood celebs as well as the cricketers. Earlier, they had hosted another reception which was also attended by PM Narendra Modi.

The couple rang in the New Year together. Anushka was present to cheer for India on the first day of Test match against South Africa started on January 5.

Anushka will now get busy with her work commitments. Her home production, Pari, is set to release on February 9 and she will start its promotions. She is also starring in Aanand L Rai film with SRK and Katrina Kaif. She is also a part of YRF’s Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.

Virat and Anushka’s photos from Cape Town also found their way to social media. While the couple shared photos themselves, wishing their fans on New Year, the duo was also seen with Virat’s teammates.

Later, Virat shared another selfie with Anushka and wrote, “Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!”