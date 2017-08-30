Arjun Kapoor: Anshula isn’t keen on acting and this is good for me for selfish reasons

While an actor’s stardom often leads their kids and siblings to the industry, Arjun Kapoor says his younger sister, Anshula, has not shown any interest in acting.

And the actor even explains why this works to his advantage. “This is good for me at a selfish level, as she is my audience. When I talk to her, I get a sense of what people like to watch in theatres,” says the actor, whose recent film Mubarakan did well at the box office.

“She is the first point of contact for me, when it comes to giving the script,” he adds. Arjun feels that as Anshula is not embroiled in the process of making the film, and hence she can give an impartial opinion.

Blurred nights with my main man❣️#Akmash #MyFavourite #SangeetShenanigans #FamJam A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:55am PST

Yet when it comes to his films’ release date, Anshula is just like any other loyal fan. “She is [still] that person who will book tickets online and would excitedly go and watch the film on a Friday or a Saturday,” quips Arjun.

Asked about working with his father, producer Boney Kapoor in the future, Arjun says, “We have not really sat down and thought about it, but in the near future, if there is anything, which excites both him and me, then I am sure we will come together again.”

He jokes, “Maybe after reading this, he will think about it.”

