 Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Trailer of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film gets 5 million views in 12 hours | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Trailer of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film gets 5 million views in 12 hours

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2017 11:04 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10, 2017.

Post the release of their trailer, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been showered with immense love from all corners and now the two have another reason to celebrate as the trailer has received five million views in less than 12 hours.

Read more

The duo, who released the first look of Badrinath Ki Dulhania amid much fanfare. Varun Dhawan said he is grateful for all the love he is getting for the film.

Second film in the franchise, after the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film is a rom-com loaded with peppy music, full-on drama and spice and is slated to release on March 10.

tags

more from bollywood

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you