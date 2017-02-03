Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Trailer of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film gets 5 million views in 12 hours

Post the release of their trailer, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been showered with immense love from all corners and now the two have another reason to celebrate as the trailer has received five million views in less than 12 hours.

The duo, who released the first look of Badrinath Ki Dulhania amid much fanfare. Varun Dhawan said he is grateful for all the love he is getting for the film.

#BadrinathKiDulhania trailer crosses 5million views in less then 12 hrs thank you for ❤️ https://t.co/8U8BCC552n pic.twitter.com/cvRMAe2ltN — VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 2, 2017

Second film in the franchise, after the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film is a rom-com loaded with peppy music, full-on drama and spice and is slated to release on March 10.