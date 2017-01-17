Salman-Sohail, Rohit-Ronit: Bollywood keeps it in the family in 2017

New Delhi

It’s time for some on-screen family bonding for Bollywood in 2017. The tested pair of brothers Salman and Sohail Khan, as well as Sunny and Bobby Deol will be seen together in films this year. Anil Kapoor will team up with nephew Arjun Kapoor for the first time, as will brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy.

Salman Khan Sohail Khan

A still from Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Veer .

The Khan siblings have rocked together in Veer (2010) Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Hello Brother (1999). And now, they will be back in Tubelight. Talking about why their on-screen chemistry is a hit, trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “The comfort level they share off-screen gets translated on screen. Fans enjoy this and it works for them.” However, trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta doesn’t agree. “Siblings working together in films can be a hook for fans but ultimately, films run on the merit. Tubelight is promising courtesy the string of hits Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) by Salman and Kabir Khan in the past. Sohail definitely will add on to the desired tadka,” he says.

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy at the event in Mumbai . (Yogen Shah)

The Roy brothers are all set to surprise you with their reel-life bromance as they play brothers in Kaabil, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Talking about the role, Rohit says, “I must confess it was a lot easier to transfer the energy from real life to reel life because we were playing brothers. One didn’t need to act or pretend. It came organically. My brother has delivered his best performance till date and hopefully some of his magic has rub off on me. Every time we did a shot together, I thought about how my mom would feel when she saw the film. I hope we make her proud!” Ronit adds, “The energy and the synergy that we have between us, that thing, when we talk to each other on screen, it definitely works. It comes naturally. As far as his role is concerned, he is a professional, he does his role his way and I do my part in my own way. To some extent, I do feel that having my own brother playing my brother in the film is better than somebody else playing my brother, as it adds a little more to your performance.”

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on the sets of a TV Show at Mehboob Studio. (Pramod Thakur/HT PHOTO)

Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun will be seen together on screen for the first time. “Anil and Arjun Kapoor together in a film will definitely have an edge over their individual films with different star cast. They look good on the screen,” says Taran Adarsh. Meanwhile, Arjun is excited to work with Anil chachu. “I have always looked up to Anil chachu as an inspiration, not just as a fine artist but also as a wonderful loving person. So it was a dream come true to be working with him on Mubarakan. Work seems like fun with him on set.”

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the set of film Heroes. (Hindustan Times)

Like Salman and Sohail, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, too, have created magic at the box-office with Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). The brothers will be seen together in Poster Boys. “Sunny and Bobby are definitely bankable at the box-office. Dhamendra’s presence in the film would have brought his fans to the cinemas too,” says trade analysts Komal Nahta.